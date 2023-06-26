Telangana: 35 BRS leaders set to join Congress, meet Kharge, Rahul

The development comes ahead of Assembly elections in the state later this year.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 26th June 2023 6:20 pm IST
Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Twitter)
Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: As many as 35 BRS leaders, including former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and ex-minister Telangana government Jupally Krishna Rao, announced their intention to join the Congress and met the party’s top leadership here on Monday, sources said.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi leaders will formally join the Congress at a public rally in Khammam, Telangana expected to be held in the first week of July with the likely presence of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Also Read
Telangana: Jupally Krishna Rao, Ponguleti to join Cong soon

Reddy was a BRS MP from Khammam in the previous Lok Sabha polls.

MS Education Academy

The development comes ahead of Assembly elections in the state later this year.

The leaders met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi in the presence of general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 26th June 2023 6:20 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button