Telangana: Jupally Krishna Rao, Ponguleti to join Cong soon

Hyderabad: Former minister Jupally Krishna Rao and Former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy after intense deliberations with TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and other senior leaders of the party on Wednesday announced that they will join the Congress party very soon after a meeting with the Congress high command in Delhi.

The move comes after the recent suspension of both leaders from the ruling BRS in April. It’s a shot in the arm for the Congress leadership which has become more proactive after the party’s win in the Karnataka elections.

Jupally was elected as an MLA from the Kollapur constituency in Mahabubnagar district in 1999, 2004, 2009, 2012 by-elections & 2014. He was earlier the minister for Food, Civil supplies, Legal Metrology, and Consumer affairs in late chief minister YS Rajashekhar Reddy’s cabinet. Later in Kiran Kumar Reddy’s cabinet, he was given the Endowment ministry in Andhra Pradesh.

He is the first MLA from Kollapur Constituency who got elected 5 times consecutively.

He quit Congress Party and joined the then Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on 30 October 2011.

He lost in the 2018 Assembly Elections.

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy was Khammam’s Member of Parliament for the YSR Congress party in 2014. He later joined the then TRS (now BRS) but in 2023 was suspended for ‘anti party activities’.