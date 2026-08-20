Telangana: 35-year-old man allegedly kills father over Rs 500

Hyderabad: A minor dispute over Rs. 500 turned fatal in Allipur village under Zaheerabad town limits in Sangareddy district, with a 35-year-old man allegedly killing his 70-year-old father.

According to Zaheerabad Town SI Lavakumar, the deceased, Pichukuntla Shankar (70), and his son Tukaram (35) had an argument over Rs. 500 on Wednesday night. During the altercation, Tukaram allegedly attacked his father with a knife and slit his throat.

Shankar suffered severe blood loss and died at the spot.

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On receiving information, Zaheerabad Town police reached the scene and shifted the body to the local government hospital for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered, and an investigation is under way, the SI said.