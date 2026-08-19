21-year-old beaten to death by friends in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A dispute among friends following a drinking session ended in tragedy at Bandlaguda Jagir in Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, where a 21-year-old man died allegedly after being attacked by his friends.

The victim was identified as Aniket Kumar, and the suspects as Rohit, Rahul, and Ankit Kumar. All four were from Bihar and were working near the Reverse Skate Villas site in Bandlaguda Jagir.

Argument over financial matter

On Monday night, the four men reportedly returned to their room after completing work at the site, where they all consumed alcohol together.

During the session, Aniket and Rohit allegedly had an argument over a financial issue.

The dispute escalated when Rohit allegedly attacked Aniket on the head with an iron rod. Rahul and Ankit allegedly joined the assault and attacked him.

Victim dies in hospital

Later, Aniket was taken to a nearby private hospital after sustaining injuries in the alleged attack.

He died at the hospital on Tuesday, August 18.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Rajendranagar Station House Officer (SHO) said that a case has been registered and efforts are being made to locate and apprehend the suspects.