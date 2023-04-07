Telangana: 37-yr-old man dies of heart attack while playing cricket

Hyderabad: A 37-year-old man from Husnabad town died on Friday, reportedly of cardiac arrest while preparing to bowl in a local cricket tournament.

Shanigaram Anjaneyulu, a resident of Sundagiri, Chigurumamidi mandal, Karimnagar district, is married and has two children. According to the reports he suffered a cardiac arrest as he was about to bowl and collapsed on the ground.

Despite performing CPR, and calling an ambulance, the people around him could not revive him. He was rushed to the government hospital of Husnabad where he was declared dead by the doctors.