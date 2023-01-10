Telangana: 4 arrested for portraying murder as accident to claim insurance

Hyderabad: After a year-long investigation into an accidental death case from 2021, the Shadnagar police concluded the case stating that it was a murder which was made to look like an accident in order to claim insurance.

A person named Bhikshapati was found dead in a reported accident near Mogiligidda village limits in Farooqnagar Mandal in February 2021.

Suspicion arose when Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India verified the victim’s nominee details for handing over the Rs 50 lakh benefit.

Also Read Hyderabad: Four people arrested in Fateh Darwaza murder case

Investigation of the case by the police also revealed later that a house at Medipally was also in the name of the victim and covered under insurance.

The police earlier registered a case under section 304 A (causing death by negligence) when the victim was suspected to have died by accident.

The victim, Bhikshapati, hailing from Guntur’s Narsampeta, had no parents and relatives and enrolled his employer, Boda Srikanth in Hyderabad as his only nominee.

He was killed by Srikanth, following the advice of Motilal, a police constable with Malkajgiri SOT, with the help of two others when he did not agree to sell off his house for financial needs.

The accused planned his murder and agreed to share the insurance benefit among themselves.

Police reportedly said that Bhikshapati was made to consume alcohol following which he was hit with hockey sticks and later mowed down with an SUV on February 23.

All the accused were arrested and remanded in judicial custody following the disclosure.