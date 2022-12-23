Hyderabad: Four people arrested in Fateh Darwaza murder case

Hyderabad: The Kamatipura police claimed to have solved the murder of an IT employee with the arrest of four persons including a woman relative of the deceased.

The victim is identified as Mir Basith Ali, 30, a resident of Fathe Darwaza. He lived along with his brother Mir Wasey Ali, a resident of Fathe Darwaza.

The arrested persons were identified as a 39-year-old pensioner, widower Shakera Begum, 30-year-old Syed Irfan, property dealing agent, 35-year-old event manager Shiva Kumar, and 18-year-old private employee Syed Azeem.

T Komaraiah, Inspector of Police, Kamatipura police station stated that both the parents of Basith had expired and he stayed in a house measuring 500 square yards at Kamatipura Fateh Darwaza. After the death of the parents, his aunty Shakera Begum, (wife of his father’s elder brother) took care of them and brought them up.

“Since sometime some disputes have been going on between Shakera Begum and Basith Ali, over property and rents of the three stories building. Basith allegedly threatened the Shakera whenever she demanded a share in the property and rents,” said T Komaraiah.

Shakera Begum discussed the issue with Syed Irfan, who agreed to help her to kill Basith Ali. On Tuesday (December 20), when Basith Ali was alone in the house, Syed Irfan, came to the residence of Shakera Begum along with Shiva and Syed Azeem aiming to kill him.

“Shiva, Irfan, and Azeem attacked Basith Ali and when he became unconscious, Syed Irfan forcibly took his left-hand thumb impression on a notary gift settlement deed in favor of Shakera Begum and thereafter by throttling and smothering killed him. After confirming his death, they poured whisky into his mouth in order to appear that the deceased committed suicide intoxicated manner,” said the Inspector.

Mohd Zahed, a friend of Basith had lodged a complaint with the police after the death and initially, the police doubted it was a case of a suspicious death. The police on further investigation found Basith was murdered and after a thorough investigation found out and arrested the killers.