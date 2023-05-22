Telangana: 4 gamblers arrested with stake money in Hanamkonda

Hyderabad: Four men were arrested on Saturday on charges of gambling at Surendrapuri colony, under Kakatiya University Campus police station premises, by the Commissioner’s Taskforce. Police seized Rs 24,210 and smartphones from their possession.

According to a police press note, the accused were identified as Thaneer Srinivas, Subha Ramulu, Kunsala Raju and Themisheety Kondal, all hail from Parmila colony in Warangal district.

As per the details, the Task Force received a piece of information, leading to the raid. The accused were gambling with an illegal card.

Following the raid, the arrested person was taken into custody by the KUC police for further investigation.