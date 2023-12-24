Telangana: 4 held for attack on Dalit at BJP leader’s behest

Hyderabad: Four members of a ‘supari gang’ were arrested recently for attempting to murder a Dalit young man in Adilabad district. The attack was allegedly orchestrated by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mavala councillor Ushkem Raghupathi and his wife Arundhati.

The attack took place on December 18, when the victim, E Vamshi, was travelling on his two-wheeler to supply milk. He fell on the ground after his vehicle was hit by a car and he sustained serious injuries. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad.

The four accused – Chown Ravi, G Ashok, Sk Dilshad and V Raju – are currently in police custody. A case of attempt to murder and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been registered.

A case of honour killing?

According to reports, BJP Mavala councillor’s daughter was in a relationship with Vamshi. Police investigations reveal that the couple continued to be in touch even after the young Dalit man received death threats from the BJP councillor.

Police said that the councillor and his wife, who belong to the Backward Class community, paid a sum of Rs 15 lakh to the ‘supari gang’ to kill Vamshi.

Police are on the lookout for the BJP councillor and his wife who are currently absconding.