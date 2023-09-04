Telangana: 4 held for torturing Dalit man, teen for ‘stealing’ goat

Hyderabad: Four people were arrested for torturing a 30-year-old Dalit man and a 19-year-old boy who according to them stole a goat at Yapal village near Mandamarri town of Mancherial district.

The video of the incident went viral on social media where two people are clearly seen tied up, hung upside down in a shed.

Two youngsters, one of them from the Dalit community, were allegedly tortured and tied upside down in a shed, then set up smoke under the men, for stealing a sheep, as they are allegedly addicted to #ganja and liquor, in #Mandamarri of #Mancherial dist.#Telangana #Inhumanity pic.twitter.com/yQpIjmxMiv — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) September 3, 2023

The violent accused allegedly subjected Kiran, 30, a mason belonging to the Scheduled Castes community, and Teja, 19, a worker at the sheep farm.

After tying them up at a shed beside the sheep farm, they burnt firewood underneath them to emit smoke after accusing them on charges of sheep theft.

The two reportedly sustained minor injuries when attacked with sticks. After hours of torture, the family released Kiran and Teja.

However, family members of Kiran said that he did not return home and lodged a complaint at Mandhamarri local police station.

Following their complaint, the police arrested sheep farm owner K Ramulu, 57, his wife Swaroopa, 54 and son Srinivas, 37, on Saturday night.

Bellampally ACP Sadaiah said that another accused identified as Naresh, a worker at Ramulu’s sheep farm, was arrested on Sunday.

The ACP Sadaiah further said that four police teams were pressed into service to search for Kiran and find him.

Section 342 (wrongful confinement), 307 (attempt to murder) r/w 34 IPC and Section 3(2) (v) of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 were imposed against the accused.

The accused Ramulu, Swaroopa and Srinivas, arrested on Saturday night, were produced in the court. They were remanded in judicial custody and sent to the jail in Adilabad.