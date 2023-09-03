Telangana: Two men tortured on suspicion of stealing goat in Mancherial

Hyderabad: Two youngsters, one from the Dalit community, were allegedly tortured and hanged upside down on a pole for stealing a goat in Mandamarri, Mancherial district on Saturday, September 2.

According to the media reports, the accused Komurajula Ramulu, his wife Swarupa, and their son Srinivas of Angadi bazar in Mandamarri, were rearing a herd of goats at Ganganeellapampula on the outskirts of the town and one of their goats was missing 20 days ago.

They suspected Teja aged 19, a shepherd boy, and Chilumula Kiran aged 30, a Dalit man of being involved in the theft.

Subsequently, the herd’s owners invited Teja and Kiran to the shed on Friday, tied them up, and hung them upside down. They allegedly collected a few twigs and lit them on fire beneath the victims and recorded the whole act on the phone.

Details of the incident surfaced online leading to widespread condemnation.

The accused Ramulu believed that the victims would accept their guilt and give the sheep back. After hours of torture, the family released Kiran and Teja.

The incident came to light on Saturday after Teja and Kiran, who had suffered serious injuries, went home and narrated the incident.

Post that, Kiran’s aunt, Nitturi Sarita reached the police and lodged a missing report.

The police booked a case against Ramulu and others under the SC, ST Atrocities Prevention Act. The case is currently under investigation.