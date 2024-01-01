Telangana: 40 lakh Praja Palana applications received in 3 days

Hyderabad: In response to the Telangana government’s six-guarantee scheme under Praja Palana, chief secretary Shanti Kumari disclosed that a staggering 40,57,592 applications were received in three days.

The application process commenced on December 28 and will remain open until January 6, excluding official holidays. Shanti Kumari highlighted that, as per the Chief Secretary’s directives, 3,868 gram panchayats and 8,697 municipal wards efficiently organised the application collection process.

On Friday, the second day of the application submissions, an additional 812,862 applications poured in, reflecting the enthusiasm among the public.

To streamline the process further, the chief secretary issued instructions to district collectors, emphasising the need for accessible application forms in offices and ensuring a smooth submission experience.

As the momentum continued, a notable 18,29,107 applications were recorded on Saturday, the third day of the application period. These applications emanated from 1,991 villages and 1,877 municipal wards.