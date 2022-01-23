Telangana: 45000 people symptomatic on Day 1 of fever survey

Hyderabad: The first day of the fever survey initiated by the government of Telangana reflected on the pace at which COVID-19 is spreading in the state, as no lees than 45,000 people tested symptomatic.

Reflecting on the spread of COVID-19 , Telangana health minister T Harish Rao on Saturday said, “To ensure that people do not have to queue up at hospitals, we have decided to bring medicines at their doorstep. On the first day, 12,68,000 households were surveyed for fever and cold symptoms and 45,000 were given home isolation kits.” With the announcement, it is evident that the third wave of the pandemic has hit the state.

Rao further stated that the fever survey would continue for next 10 days. He personally visited few homes in order to to spread awareness regarding the survey. He then urged those who were yet to take the second dose to complete their vaccination cycle.

Shedding light on the fever survey, Rao said, “As directed by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, all public representatives including MLAs, MLCs, ZPTCs , and Panchayat heads will take part in fever survey and motivate those who have not yet taken the vaccine to get vaccinated,”

The fact that large number of people have turned out to be symptomatic, reflects that the infection is spreading rapidly.