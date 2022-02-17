Telangana: 453 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana saw another COVID death-free day on Thursday and the death toll stood at 4,108.

The state recorded 453 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 7,85,596.

A Health department bulletin said 1,380 people recovered from the infectious disease and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,74,742.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported the highest number of cases with 134, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (33) and Ranga Reddy (27) districts.

The number of active cases was 6,746, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.52 per cent. The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.62 per cent.

This week, the state did not not record any COVID death on Monday and Tuesday, though one fatality was reported on Wednesday.