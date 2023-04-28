Telangana: 5 children among 29 attacked by stray dogs in Hanamkonda

The patients have been treated and administered an anti-rabies vaccine at the hospital. However, it is not known yet, whether it was the same dog that bit all 29 or different dogs.

Indo-Asian News Service |   Updated: 28th April 2023 7:50 pm IST
Hyderabad: Street dogs are creating panic among residents of Reddy Colony, Yadava Nagar, Krishna Colony and Gauthi Nagar. 29 people in Hanamkonda were injured in stray dog attacks on Thursday. The victims including five children and an elderly woman were rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGM).

 According to the superintendent of MGM Hospital, Dr V Chandrashekhar, a total of 29 people including three children had come to the hospital after they were attacked by stray dogs.

“Twenty-two cases have been registered and treated. Of which, three children were shifted to the emergency service ward, and a 60-year-old woman was admitted to the hospital for treatment,” he said.

“The patients are being supervised by the Drug Monitoring officer (DMO),” he added.

Dr V Chandrashekhar said, “We have treated them and administered an anti-rabies vaccine at the hospital. However, it is not known yet, whether it was the same dog that bit all 29 or different dogs.”

Medical and Health Officer (MHO), of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), Dr M Rajesh, said that three teams were deployed to catch the stray dogs in the area.

