Telangana: Three men killed in road mishap in Nizamabad

Hyderabad: Three men were killed in a road mishap when an auto-rickshaw rammed into a Mahindra Bolero SUV at Arsapalli crossroads on Thursday evening.

The deceased, identified as Prashanth, Jawan Naik and DV Shyam, all were residents of Bodhan mandal. They worked in the same IT Hub, in the district.

According to the Nizamabad VI town Sub Inspector, Sai Kumar Goud, following the accident, the bodies were taken for autopsy and other injured persons were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

“A case was lodged under sections 304A (Causing death by rash or negligent act) and 338 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) Indian Penal Code (IPC),” Goud said.