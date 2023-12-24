Telangana: Minor among 5 killed as two cars collide in Narayanpet

Hyderabad: Five persons, including a child, were killed after two cars collided near Jaklere village of Maktal mandal, in Narayanpet district on Sunday, December 24.

Narayanapet superintendent of police Yogesh Gautam confirmed the deaths and said the investigation was underway.

Telangana: Five people were killed after two vehicles collided with each other at Jaklere in Maktal mandal of Narayanapet district. Investigation into the matter is underway: Yogesh Gautam, Superintendent of Police, Narayanpet

The accident reportedly involved vehicles from Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The impact of the collision led to a significant traffic disruption, with vehicles stuck near the accident site. Police relocated the wrecked cars to the roadside to streamline the traffic.

The bodies have been moved for post-mortem examinations to ascertain the exact cause of death, more details on the accident are awaited.