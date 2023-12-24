Telangana: Minor among 5 killed as two cars collide in Narayanpet

Narayanapet Superintendent of Police, Yogesh Gautam, confirmed the deaths and said the investigation is in progress.

Updated: 24th December 2023 7:01 pm IST
Five killed in an accident at Narayanapet district

Hyderabad: Five persons, including a child, were killed after two cars collided near Jaklere village of Maktal mandal, in Narayanpet district on Sunday, December 24.

Narayanapet superintendent of police Yogesh Gautam confirmed the deaths and said the investigation was underway.

The accident reportedly involved vehicles from Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The impact of the collision led to a significant traffic disruption, with vehicles stuck near the accident site. Police relocated the wrecked cars to the roadside to streamline the traffic.

The bodies have been moved for post-mortem examinations to ascertain the exact cause of death, more details on the accident are awaited.

