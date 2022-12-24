Telangana: 581 vacancies in welfare sectors for SC, ST, and BC

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) issued a notice for 581 open positions for the matron, warden, and hostel welfare officers in grades I and II, and lady superintendent, on Friday.

228 Hostel Welfare Officer Grade-II Male positions in the Scheduled Caste Development Department, 140 Hostel Welfare Officer Grade-II positions in the BC Welfare department, and 106 Hostel Welfare Officer Grade-II positions in the Tribal Welfare department are among the announced openings.

The online application period for direct recruitment to the announced positions will open on January 6 and close at 5 pm on January 27.

On the commission’s website, applications can be submitted on their official website.