Telangana: 594 write Cadet Trainee SubInspector Police Transport exam

Hyderabad: The written examination of the technical paper of Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Sub Inspector Police Transport Organization was conducted on Sunday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Out of the 975 cadets who applied for the exam a total of 594 attended the exam and the percentage is 60.92 per cent.

The examination has been conducted successfully, by scrupulously abiding by all the norms and regulations and as per the planned schedule. Biometric Verification of the Candidates has been done to ensure the unique identity of each candidate by using digital fingerprints and digital photographs that had been captured earlier, during the present process of Recruitment.

Preliminary Key of the above Technical Paper of SCT SI PTO will be made available on the official website in due course at an appropriate time, said V V Srinivasa Rao, Chairman, TSLPRB.