Telangana: 6 gamblers held during raid at Jakkaloddi

Hyderabad: Six gamblers were caught during a raid on a gambling den by the Task Force police on Saturday in Jakkaloddi village of Warangal district under Mamnoor police station limits .

Acting on a tip-off the police team conducted the raid and seized Rs 53,750, six smartphones, four two-wheelers and an auto-rickshaw from the accused.

The accused have been identified as Mandala Arun, 32, Mandala Rajkumar, 33, Manupati Sathish, 32, Mekala Sathish, 42, Ambati Uday Kumar, 34, and Merugu Raju, 28. All accused were hailing from Thimmapur village.