Telangana polls: Freebies, ganja, cash worth Rs 75 crore seized

The narcotics department seized 900 kgs of ganja and 0.3 litres of weed oil totalling Rs 2,48,95,710/-.

Telangana polls cash seized

Hyderabad: Police and income tax authorities seized liquor, drugs, gold, freebies and cash worth Rs 75 crore between October 13 and 14.

As per a press release, police and income tax officials seized freebies such as laptops, cookers, sewing machines, sarees as well as gold, silver ornaments.

All items seized are between October 13 and 14.

The total cumulative cash retrieved was a total of Rs 48.32 crore.

Police seized 32,000 litres of alcohol, 1280 kgs of black jaggery and 530 kgs of ginger totalling Rs 1,50,99,771/-.

The income tax officials seized over one lakh liquor totalling Rs 3,21,53,079. A cumulative liquor worth Rs 4,7252,850/- was seized.

Gold, silver and diamond ornaments were seized worth Rs 17,50,02,116/-. While 37.4 kgs of gold, 365 kgs of silver and 42.203 carat of diamonds have been seized.

Around 549 freebie items including 80 sewing machines, 43,700 kgs of rice, 627 sarees, 87 cookers, 59 clocks, 55 helmets, 2 cars, and 1 mobile were seized. The cumulative amount totalled about Rs 1,90,80,553/-.

