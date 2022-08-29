Telangana: 6 lakh new voters to be added in voting list

Hyderabad: About six lakh Telangana youths can apply for enrollment in the voters’ list as they need not wait till attaining the age of 18 years on January 1 of the year.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) recently gave permission to youths above 17 years to apply in advance for enrollment as voters.

Thus the youths can apply for an election card from November 9. Instead of January 1 of every year. The ECI has set the qualifying date of voters’ enrolment on April 1, July 1 and October 1 respectively.

The voting list will be updated every quarter and those attaining the age of 18th can apply for the election card.

The chief electoral officer Vikas Raj said that every year about 2 lakh new voters are added to the voting list.

The youths who are likely to attend 18 years on January 1 2023 can apply for enrollment through form number 6.