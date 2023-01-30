Telangana: 6 MS Creative School students become World Teen MPs

They students were selected after a tough competition among 100 members globally.

Updated: 30th January 2023 10:55 pm IST
Students selected for the World Teen Parliament with the home minister Mahmood Ali at his residence in Hyderabad on Monday

Hyderabad: Six city students who have been elected for representation in the UNESCO-backed prestigious World Teen Parliament met state home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali at his residence here on Monday.

The students – Mohammed Abdul Muqeet, Afifa Mehek, Faqiha Tasneem, Yasmeen Shaikh, Syeda Anwar Banu and Daniya Nazree – belong to MS Creative School. They were accompanied by the senior director of MS Education Academy Dr. Mohammed Moazzam Hussain.

Dr Hussain said that the students were selected after tough competition among the 100 members selected globally. They will be given the opportunity to participate in and discuss online workshops with internationally renowned experts and eminent legislators, including parliamentarians from India, the UK and other countries.

Minister Mahmood Ali was impressed by their ideas and achievements.

