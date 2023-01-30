Watch: Farming enthusiasts throng Telangana’s Grand Nursery Mela

Hyderabad: The 13th edition of Telangana’s Grand Nursery Mela, set up at the People’s Plaza saw a huge number of gardening enthusiasts relishing the expo since Thursday.

Organised by the Telangana Event Organisation, the show saw over 20,000 plant varieties that displayed a heartening view till its final day on Monday.

More than 140 stalls showcasing several exotic and local varieties of flowering plants like oriental lilies, hybrid dutch glandular, orchids, and a variety of dahlias, tulips and roses were set up at the event by stallers from the city and neighbouring districts.

They offered a variety of farming essentials like fertilisers, pesticides, vermicompost, vases, vegetable plant seeds, and organic products drawing the attention of farmers and home farming lovers.

Apart from a variety of roses and other regular flowers, the mela cited a display of rare flowers and carnations.

Oriental lilies, hybrid ditch, glandular and a variety of dahlias, tulips, and orchids were to name a few that beautified the walkway along the lake of Hussain Sagar.

Citizens also got an opportunity to shop for farming and plant accessories like bamboo hangers, clay, pots, and vases apart from regular farming essentials.

Medicinal plants were another attraction of the mela, which further created awareness of the organically drawn benefits from nature.

Buyers shopped for a variety of those offered, ranging from usual prices to as high as Rs 1 lakh.