Telangana: 60 goats die after train runs over them in Vikarabad

The incident took place while the goats were crossing the railway tracks in the Dornal village.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 3rd July 2023 11:27 am IST
Telangana: 60 goats die after train runs over them in Vikarabad
(Representatiive image)

Hyderabad: About sixty goats were killed after they were hit by a train in Telangana’s Vikarabad district, the officials said on Monday.

The incident took place while the goats were crossing the railway tracks in the Dornal village located in Vikarabad district’s Dharur Mandal, they added.

Also Read
Telangana: 1 dead, 5 injured after slab collapses in Rangareddy

According to the officials, the goats belong to a shepherd identified as Kishtappa.

MS Education Academy

“60 goats were hit by a train while they were crossing tracks at Dornal village, Tharoor mandal today. 60 goats died on the spot,” said the officials.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 3rd July 2023 11:27 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button