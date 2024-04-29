Telangana: 6,000-year-old stone ring discovered in Mulugu

The stone ring measures one inch in thickness and 2.65 inches in diameter

Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Updated: 29th April 2024 5:40 pm IST
Archaeology enthusiasts have discovered a six thousand years old Neolithic stone ring in Bhupathipur village of Eturunagaram mandal in Mulugu district.
Neolithic stone ring found by archaeology enthusiasts in Mulugu district

Hyderabad: Archaeology enthusiasts have discovered a 6000-year-old Neolithic stone ring in Bhupathipur village of Eturunagaram mandal in Mulugu district. The rings and bracelets of the time were shaped from hard dolerite stone, which was before the discovery of iron, according to experts.

The stone ring which measured one inch in thickness and 2.65 inches in diameter, was found by A Karunakar, Mohammed Naseeruddin and Cheedam Ravi, all members of Kotha Telangana Charithra Brundam.

Also Read
4,000-year-old Megalithic burial site found in Telangana, claim researchers

According to S Haragopal, convener of the research group, the stone was also used as a weight for digging, as a weight for sinking nets, and as a base for polishing the beads. He said a similar stone that was found in Sanganakallu excavations in eastern Karnataka, just 8 km away from Bellary. Now that stone has been preserved in the Bellari Museum.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Updated: 29th April 2024 5:40 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button