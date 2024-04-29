Telangana: 6,000-year-old stone ring discovered in Mulugu

Hyderabad: Archaeology enthusiasts have discovered a 6000-year-old Neolithic stone ring in Bhupathipur village of Eturunagaram mandal in Mulugu district. The rings and bracelets of the time were shaped from hard dolerite stone, which was before the discovery of iron, according to experts.

The stone ring which measured one inch in thickness and 2.65 inches in diameter, was found by A Karunakar, Mohammed Naseeruddin and Cheedam Ravi, all members of Kotha Telangana Charithra Brundam.

According to S Haragopal, convener of the research group, the stone was also used as a weight for digging, as a weight for sinking nets, and as a base for polishing the beads. He said a similar stone that was found in Sanganakallu excavations in eastern Karnataka, just 8 km away from Bellary. Now that stone has been preserved in the Bellari Museum.