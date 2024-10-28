Telangana: 67.17 pc candidates attend TGPSC Group 1 mains exam

Hyderabad: Statistical data on the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group 1 mains exam has revealed that only 67.17 per cent of candidates attended seven papers.

As many as 31,383 candidates qualified for the mains exams of which 21,093 candidates appeared for all seven papers.

Malkajgiri district had the highest number of candidates qualifying for the mains exam, with a total of 17,779. Among these, 10,869 candidates appeared for all seven papers. Rangareddy district came in second, with 8,011 candidates qualifying for the exam, and 5,505 candidates participating in all seven papers.

5,613 candidates from Hyderabad qualified for the Group 1 exam out of these, 4,719 candidates appeared for it.

TGPSC aspirants protest against Group 1 mains exam

A week before the TGPSC exams, aspirants protested at various locations in Telangana, demanding a postponement of the examinations until the Telangana High Court decides on their pleas challenging Government Order (GO) 29, which tweaked the reservation rules. Opposition parties, the BRS and the BJP had backed their demand.

Also Read Supreme Court refuses to stay TGPSC Group 1 mains exams

However, the Supreme Court refused to postpone the exam following which the TGPSC went ahead with the conduct of the exam to fill 563 Group 1 posts in various departments of the state government.