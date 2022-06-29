Telangana: 698 senior govt doctors to boycott duties over unpaid dues

Hyderabad: A protest was organised by 698 senior physicians from 29 hospitals affiliated with 18 medical institutions, urging the government to pay their long-pending salaries. The physicians will stop providing elective services, such as outpatient and ward duty, as of this Wednesday.

The physicians have stated that they will boycott emergency services starting on July 1 if the demands were not addressed right away.

For the past three months, senior doctors employed by government hospitals such as Osmania General Hospital (OGH), Niloufer, TIMS, Fever Hospital, and Gandhi Hospital among others have not received their pay. Similar challenges are faced by physicians who work in government medical colleges in districts like as Nizamabad, Siddipet, Mahabubabad, Jagtial, and Suryapet, among others.

Also Read Telangana bans government doctors from private practice

At RIMS, senior physicians have gone five months without payment. Since they started in November 2021. The doctors employed by the Government Medical College in Mahbubnagar have demanded the approval of their wages.

Telangana Senior Resident Physicians’ Association (TSRDA) wrote to Health Minister T Harish Rao last week to ask him to fulfil their demands, and clear their dues, failing which threatened to boycott the emergency and elective services. They did not, however, hear back from the minister.

“For the benefit of the patients, we have been working without pay. But now that our threshold has been crossed, our financial obligations are too great. As a result, we are organising a protest in stages,” according to a TSRDA notice.