Telangana: 7.4 lakh applicants applied for Group IV recruitments so far

Hyderabad: There has been an unprecedented increase in the number of applications for recruitment on Group IV openings in Telangana. The Public Service Commission has set January 30 as the last date for submission of applications for recruitment to Group IV vacancies and so far, a total of 741159 candidates have filed the applications.

Sources in the Public Service Commission said that the number of applications may increase further by the last date of submission as many applicants believe in filing applications near the deadline.

Following the Group IV notification in 2018, 4.8 lakh applications were filed across the state. Sources say that by the end of January 30, the total applications will reach 9 lakhs. At the same time, the Public Service Commission has increased the number of openings under Group IV by another 141. Government approves appointment of 141 Junior Assistants under BC Class Residential Schools Society. The BC Residential School Society had sent a proposal to the government in this regard.

Recruitments are being made on a total of 8,039 openings under Group IV and the Public Service Commission has issued an amended notification with 141 more openings. After this, the total number of group IV openings has increased to 8180.