Telangana: 7 people die in separate incidents due to heavy rain

Published: 26th May 2024 8:44 pm IST
Hyderabad: As many as seven people were killed in separate incidents as heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning lashed several parts of Telangana on Sunday, May 26.

Four people died after lightning struck the poultry shed they were inside, at Tandoor village in Nagarkool district in the afternoon. Another person, identified as Laxman, died similarly at Telakapally Mandal.

At Shamirpet, two persons lost their lives after an uprooted tree fell on them, while they were riding a motorcycle.

The deceased were identified as Nagireddy Ram Reddy, a farmer, and his friend Dharma Reddy.

The duo were going on a bike from Thimmaipally village to Shamirpet on their motorcycle when heavy gales accompanied with rains began suddenly. When they reached Venugopal Swamy Road, a big tree due to heavy gales uprooted and fell on them.

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Management Department said that thunderstorms coupled with lightning and gusty winds at 30-40 kmph were highly likely to take place at isolated places over Jogulamba Gadwal, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Wanaparthy in the next 24 hours.

In other parts of Hyderabad city, the gusty winds led to the uprooting of several trees. However, there were no traffic problems reported in the city and its suburbs.

Uppal, LB Nagar, Nagole, and Shamirpet among other parts of the state received heavy downpours on Sunday.

