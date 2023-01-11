Telangana: Rs 75 crores sanctioned for modern Warangal Bus Station

Hyderabad: The state government has sanctioned Rs 75 crore to construct a modern bus station in Warangal.

Along with Narender, district collector B Gopi, Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) chairman S Sundar Raj Yadav, and KUDA vice chairperson P Pravinya inspected the existing bus station on Tuesday.

The detailed project report for the new bus station is ready. The government will call for tenders soon. “We have been working to make travel easier for travellers during the construction, as the new bus station will be built on the existing site,” said Narender.

He said that the bus station will come up on 2 acres. The new bus station will be a 10-story building that accommodates 32 platforms, parking, and shopping zones. The plan could connect the proposed new metro rail between Warangal and Kazipet.

Along with a part of O City land, the land between the SNM Club and the railway station will be utilized as a temporary bus station until the construction of the new bus station, Pravinya said.

KUDA chairman Sundar Raj Yadav said that the bus station will be as good as the best in Singapore and Malaysia. He urged people to cooperate with the government until the completion of the bus station.