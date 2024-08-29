Telangana: 75 houses demolished in Mahbubnagar over ‘illegal encroachment’

Hyderabad: Mahabubnagar municipality demolished over 75 houses at Adarsh Nagar, Christianpally, earlier on Thursday, August 29, over alleged illegal encroachments.

The residents have alleged that they were not given any notice before the demolition. “They accused us of encroaching on government lands,” the victims tearfully lamented, adding that the government had given them pattas (patta documents) and now demolished their homes.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has criticised Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy and his government for allegedly demolishing the houses of 75 poor families in the Mahabubnagar district.

The BRS claimed that municipal authorities carried out the demolitions in the middle of the night without warning, leaving the families, including many with children, in distress.

In a post on X, the BRS alleged, “Bulldozer reigns in Telangana. Revanth Sarkar is demolishing the nest of the poor. Hydra-style demolitions by municipal authorities in Palamuru. Municipal authorities demolished the houses of 75 poor people in Adarsha Nagar near Christian Palli in Mahbub Nagar District Centre at two o’clock in the middle of the night without any notice. Officials suddenly brought bulldozers between two and three o’clock in the night and demolished the walls of the houses from the outside while the poor were sleeping.”

The BRS also alleged that officials had previously started demolishing illegal constructions without adhering to government instructions.

“Officials came with the police and demolished the houses. In the past, they started demolishing illegal constructions without listening to what the government had told them to do. As the demolitions are going on in the early hours of the morning, vigils are being held from night to keep the children out of the house and make them sleep. Many of the victims are shedding tears, cursing why they are attacking them, leaving the elders who have encroached on the government lands,” the party said.

“With this, the demolition of the poor in the town has become a topic of discussion. It is noteworthy that the authorities did not caste the houses built by big men and party leaders and their followers,” the BRS added.

In Telangana, over 75 houses in Adarsh Nagar, Christianpally were demolished by Mahabubnagar Municipality after being declared 'illegal'. The demolitions took place earlier today. pic.twitter.com/GyGkLMVUPM — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 29, 2024

