Telangana: 757 kg ganja worth Rs 2 cr destroyed by Mulugu cops

Mulugu: The Drug Disposal Committee of Mulugu Police on Thursday destroyed around 757 kg of cannabis worth Rs 2 crore, said police.

The cannabis was burnt following standard operating procedure after the decision of the drug disposal committee.

Mulugu SP Gaush Alam lit one of the heaps of seized cannabis in an open area.

The cannabis was seized at various places in Mulugu Town, Pasra, Eturnagaram, Mangapet, Venkatapuram and some other places.

Mulugu SP Gaush Alam said, “Yesterday, around 757 kg of drugs were destroyed in the Mulugu district as per the decision taken by the Drug disposal committee. The drugs are estimated at an appropriate value of Rs 2 crore.”

“We have registered seven cases and more than 20 accused have been arrested and sent for remand. Keeping the elections in view, the checking has increased, illicit liquor and cash and cannabis are being seized and strict action is being taken,” he added.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Hyderabad Customs Commission undertook the destruction of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances weighing 216.69 kg.

According to an official release, the drugs were seized by Hyderabad Customs and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad on various counts, which include Narcotic drug 27.9 kg heroin worth 195.37 crores, Mephedrone worth 272.55 crores and Cannabis.

The above Narcotic Drugs were seized from passengers of Nigerian, Benionoise, Tanzanian, South African and Indian origin at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad and other domestic places by the officers of DRI and Hyderabad Customs.