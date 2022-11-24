Telangana: 76.34 crore released for Urdu Academy in 8 years

Hyderabad: Minority Welfare Department released a report on the eight-year performance of the Urdu Academy which states that the Telangana Government has released a budget of 76.38 crores for the development and promotion of the Urdu language through the Urdu Academy. In the last eight years, 30812 people have been benefited as per the report. Rs. 46.60 crores have been allocated for the construction of 152 marriage halls. The textbooks for competitive exams in the Urdu language were published from Urdu Academy.

The report released by the government said that under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Telangana government setting up an adequate budget for the welfare and development of minorities. In the previous governments, there used to be insufficient budget for the welfare of minorities, but to maintain Ganga-Jamni Tahzeeb after the formation of Telangana state, residential schools were established for minorities, Shadi Mubarak scheme was launched for the marriage of poor Muslim girls and measures have been taken for the development of Urdu language. Apart from this, Urdu Academy organizes mushairas and seminars. Assistance is being provided to encourage poets, and writers. Rs.76.34 crores have been allocated for Urdu Academy schemes from 2014-15 to the current financial year and the number of beneficiaries stands at 30812.

The report states that Rs.52.65 crore was allocated for various programs from 2014-15 to 2022-23 and 152 programs were financially assisted. Publication of exemplary books approved by UGC for Urdu medium students was held. The academy has prepared 9000 books on various topics.

For Urdu medium students participating in the competitive examinations, three books were published in Urdu on Current Affairs, General Knowledge, Science and Technology, Telangana Government Schemes, Indian Geography, Telangana Geography, Constitution of India, Social Physical Development of India and others.

Telangana Public Service Commission has distributed these books free of charge to 1000 candidates appearing for group examinations. Historical books were published. A crash course has been launched to teach Urdu language in online mode.