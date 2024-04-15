Telangana: 8-yr-old complains of poor mid-day meal quality, assaulted by hostel warden

Hyderabad: An 8-year-old was allegedly assaulted by a hostel’s warden for expressing his displeasure over substandard food offered in a mid-day deal meal in Sangareddy district on Sunday, April 14.

The victim was a student of St Joseph’s School, Sangareddy, who stayed in an ST hostel. The accused, Ramakrishna, lost his temper and assaulted the child with the stick, inflicting injuries. According to the reports, the other students had the same opinion about the food and couldn’t tolerate the ill-treatment bestowed upon the victim.

The students approached the nearby police station and complained to the warden. The police have launched an investigation regarding the matter.

Similarly, Authorities have served a notice to a primary school in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh after insects were found in the flour used to prepare mid-day meals on Saturday, April 13

The inspection uncovered that despite being provided with a gas cylinder and stove, the cooking was done on a traditional fireplace. Consequently, the Basic Shiksha Adhikari issued a notice to the primary school teachers, warning of serious repercussions.