Telangana: 80 new TSRTC buses to hit the road on Saturday

The new buses are part of a total procurement tally of 1050 buses set in motion by the public transport body for Rs 400 crore.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) said that 80 new diesel buses will be launched at Dr B R Ambedkar statue, NTR Marg in the city on Saturday, December 29.

The new buses are part of a total procurement tally of 1050 buses set in motion by the public transport body for Rs 400 crore. TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar and other officials will also attend the event.

State transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar will flag off the buses, a press release from the TSRTC said.

The procurement comprises 400 Express buses, 512 Palle Velugu buses, 92 Lahari Sleeper Cum Seater buses, and 56 AC Rajdhani buses.

This move is in line with the increased demand for buses, particularly since the implementation of the Mahalakshmi scheme, under which, women and transgender persons can travel for free across the state.

