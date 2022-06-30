Telangana: 84 govt schools in Pedapalli use borewells, says RTI

Hyderabad: Telangana education department has confirmed in an RTI (Right To Information) reply that out of the 543 district government schools in Peddapalli district, 84 still rely on borewell water while 25 have no provisions for water.

The RTI request was filed by activist Robin Zaccheus who told Siasat.com that even after eight years of Telangana formation, the state government has failed to fix the water problem in many government schools.

“It is a very disastrous situation. I do not understand what school authorities are doing in places where there is no water. How do the students manage to use the washrooms?” Robin questioned.

According to the RTI reply, a few NGOs have been providing water purifiers in schools where borewells are the means to drinking water.

Also Read Encourage people to drink water supplied under Mission Bhagiratha: KCR

The Telangana government introduced Mission Bhagiratha on August 6, 2016, with the aim to provide safe drinking water in rural areas of the state.

In June this year, Finance Minister T Harish Rao accused the Central Government of denying over Rs 34,000 crore by way of grants and schemes.

He alleged that though the NITI Aayog recommended grants for ‘Mission Bhagiratha’, and ‘Mission Kakatiya’ (revival of old water bodies) schemes amounting to Rs 19,205 crores and Rs 5,000 crores respectively, the same was denied by the Centre.