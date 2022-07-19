Telangana: 91% of students take EAMCET exam, glitch in Warangal

Hyderabad: As many as 91 percent students appeared for the EAMCET exam held across Telangana on Monday. Aside from a center in Warangal, the entrance test was conducted smoothly.

The Ganapathy Engineering College, suffered a technical glitch while downloading the question paper. This led to the exam being delayed by 1.5 hours. The principal informed the parents that the delay due was due to a power outage. A private generator was hired to restore power and get the exam underway.

The EAMCET exam is conducted by the JNTU Hyderabad campus on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. In the morning session, out of 22,924 registered candidates, 21,886 took the exam. Out of 5,955 registered candidates in Andhra Pradesh, 4,587 appeared for the entrance test.

Also Read Monkeypox: Telangana health minister asks people to be on alert

From among 28,879 registered candidates in the Telugu states, 26,473 students took the exam. In the afternoon session in Telangana, among 23,647 registered candidates, 22,283 appeared for the test. In Andhra Pradesh, from among 6,022 registered candidates, 4,753 appeared for the exam.