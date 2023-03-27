Telangana: A day after joining Congress, D Srinivas resigns

A day after rejoining Congress on Sunday, Veteran leader and Former TRS Rajyasabha MP D Srinivas reportedly submitted his resignation from the party.

Srinivas, who had rejoined the party on Sunday, played a key role to bring back congress into power in 2004 and 2009. His son D Arvind is the sitting BJP MP from Nizamabad.

He was to participate in the ‘Satyagraha’ protest against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha. “Rahul Gandhi is my leader. How can you say that he doesn’t have the eligibility (of being an MP)? Given the sacrifices made by that family & their experience, you can’t question his eligibility. I am joining the party today. I shall be a part of their ongoing protest,” he had said, speaking to ANI.

In a video, where Srinivas signs his resignation his wife pleads with Congress to leave him alone owing to his health issues.

“This is the resignation letter of D Srinivas. I appeal to Congress and media persons not to trouble us anymore.”