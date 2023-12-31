Telangana: A Sudarshan Reddy appointed as advocate general

He served as the Advocate General (AG) of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh from January 17, 2011, to June 3, 2014, during the tenure of N Kiran Kumar Reddy as the chief minister. 

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st December 2023 11:09 am IST
Telangana State High Court (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Saturday appointed senior advocate A Sudarshan Reddy as the state’s advocate general.

Sudarshan Reddy, who was born on May 25, 1959, started his legal career on October 22, 1985, after completing his law degree.

He practiced law in various courts, including the High Courts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, City Civil Courts, and Rangareddy Courts. 

After the TRS government took office in Telangana on June 2, 2014, Reddy stepped down from his position. Following the Congress’ win in the 2023 Assembly elections, the state government went back to Reddy as the Advocate General.

Along with his legal practice, he took lessons on Criminal Procedure Code and Transfer of Property Act at OG College of Law, Osmania University from 1988 to 1991, while serving as a part-time lecturer at the Post Graduate College of Law, Osmania University. 

His legal expertise covers a wide range of areas, including constitutional, civil, corporate, arbitration, criminal, and service laws. 

