Telangana: Aasara pension of 13L beneficiaries removed, alleges Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit president Bandi Sanjay on Thursday sought a white paper on the Aasara pension scheme from the Telangana government.

In a letter to the chief minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), Kumar alleged that the government removed over 13 lakh beneficiaries from the list in eight years. The BJP leader further alleged that it was done to save a total of Rs 3,000 crore per year.

The Karimnagar MP sought an explanation from KCR regarding the removal of beneficiaries from the list, despite reducing the eligible age to 57. He further demanded the government to release pending dues of Rs 84,672 crore to all beneficiaries as promised in the TRS’ election manifesto in 2018.

“Government should make adequate budgetary allocations to meet the needs of new beneficiaries and issue guidelines for scrutinising their pension applications,” he stressed.