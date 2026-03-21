Telangana: Abandoned in cotton field, newborn baby girl rescued

Hyderabad: Villagers of Seethanagar were alarmed by the cries of a newborn baby girl who was found abandoned in a cotton field in Kumram-Bheem Asifabad district on Saturday, March 21.

On information, a joint team of Integrated Child Protection Services (ICPS) of the Women and Child Welfare Department and Kagaznagar police personnel rescued the child and shifted her to the Asifabad Government Hospital.

The baby is being treated in the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU).

According to Boorla Mahesh, District Child Protection Officer, the baby, weighing 2.6 kg, is a day old and might have been abandoned soon after birth by her parents. He told Siasat.com that a first information report (FIR) has been lodged and investigations are on to find her family.

“Once the doctors give a go-ahead for discharge, the baby will be shifted to Shishu Griha in Adilabad town,” he informed.

Mahesh said that if the parents are found, they will be counselled to raise the child. “If they do not show interest in taking care of their baby, the child will be surrendered to the government, to be put up for adoption,” he said.

The officer doesn’t recall a single case in his service in that area where the parents of any abandoned child were tracked by the police.

“We will first give an advertisement in the media, urging the parents to claim the baby within 90 days by showing the proof that the child belongs to them. If nobody comes forward, we will put her up for adoption as decided by the Child Welfare Committee,” he told Siasat.com.