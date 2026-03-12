Hyderabad woman delivers baby boy, left unattended for hours; dies

"When we asked if we should take the patient to a different hospital, we were told that there are no ambulances available and asked us to take her in a Rapido." A relative of the victim said speaking to reporters.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 12th March 2026 6:14 pm IST
Woman at Sakina Maternal & General Hospital, Hyderabad, after delivery.
Woman dies after being left unattended for hours after delivery in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Sakina Children’s and General Hospital, Kalapather, when a woman died on Wednesday night, March 11, after developing post-delivery complications.

Asma Begum delivered a baby boy normally but soon slipped into unconsciousness. “Four hours after the normal delivery, Asma was still unconscious. The hospital staff told us a senior doctor would be visiting soon. When we asked if we should take her to another hospital, we were told that there are no ambulances available and asked us to take her in a Rapido,” a family member told reporters.

“The staff also took an additional fee from us, saying they would call a senior doctor. No one turned up, and Asma died due to hospital staff negligence,” he alleged.

On coming to know about the death of the woman in the hospital, angry locals damaged the building’s glass panes.

On information, the Kalapather police came to the spot and dispersed the people. “There are allegations against the hospital about negligent handling of a woman who had delivered a baby. We are investigating the case and will initiate action,” said Kalapather Station House Officer, Khaleel Pasha.

