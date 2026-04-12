Telangana: Abusive man tries to kill mother-in-law over wife’s refusal to return

The accused had been married to his wife Padma for 25 years. They have a 20-year-old son and an 18-year-old daughter.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 12th April 2026 4:11 pm IST
Telangana man tries to electrocute mother-in-law after wife refuses to return
Telangana man tries to electrocute mother-in-law after wife refuses to return

Hyderabad: A 48-year-old man in Telangana’s Jagtial allegedly tried to kill his mother-in-law by tying an electrical wire to her house door after his wife refused to return home.

Mallareddy is a resident of Jagadevpet village in Velgatur mandal. He married Padma 25 years ago. They have a 20-year-old son and an 18-year-old daughter. Following a domestic dispute two months ago, Padma and the children returned to her maternal home situated in the same village, Velgatur police told Siasat.com.

Since then, Mallareddy has repeatedly asked Padma to return, but she refused. Her mother, Rajamma, also supported her daughter and asked Mallareddy to leave them alone.

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Mallareddy started holding a grudge against his mother-in-law, suspecting her influence over his wife’s decision, police said.

On the intervening night of April 10-11, he allegedly tied an electric wire to Rajamma’s house. Upon opening the door in the morning, she suffered a slight electrical shock but ultimately received no grave injury.

A case was registered under section 109 (1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on April 11, and Mallareddy was arrested and sent to judicial remand the same day.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 12th April 2026 4:11 pm IST

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