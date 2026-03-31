Telangana woman dies of electrocution while drying clothes

According to the police, an electrical wire was touching Jyothi's tin roof, and the wire she was about to dry the clothes on was also an iron wire.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 31st March 2026 3:44 pm IST
Colorful clothes and linens hanging on parallel blue clotheslines outdoors, secured with multicolored wooden and plastic clothespins, with green foliage in the background.
Representational image

Hyderabad: A 50-year-old woman died of electrocution while drying clothes at her house in Chennur mandal of Mancherial district on Tuesday, March 31.

The victim has been identified as Medanoni Jyothi. Police told Siasat.com that an electrical wire was touching Jyothi’s tin roof and the wire she was about to dry the clothes on was also an iron wire.

When Jyothi got out of her house to dry the clothes at around 9:30 am, she got electrocuted upon touching the clothesline and died on the spot. Jyothi’s husband died 10 years ago, and she is survived by two daughters and one son.

Subhan Bakery

Chennur Police said that the electrical connection was cut and Jyothi’s body was shifted to the Chennur government hospital.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 31st March 2026 3:44 pm IST

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