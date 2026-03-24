37-year-old man electrocuted while farming in Telangana’s Suryapet

He came in contact with a live wire while attempting to switch on the borewell in his field.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 24th March 2026 10:30 pm IST
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Hyderabad: A 37-year-old man allegedly died of electrocution while farming in Telangana’s Suryapet district on Tuesday, March 24.

Police said Chennaboina Gopaiah from Dirsencherla village came in contact with a live wire while attempting to switch on the borewell in his field.

When he did not return home till late evening, his worried family went to the field looking for him and found his body.

Subhan Haleem

The body was shifted to the area hospital in Huzurnagar for postmortem. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 24th March 2026 10:30 pm IST

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