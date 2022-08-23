Telangana: ABVP calls for junior colleges bandh today

Hyderabad: Protesting against the “soft attitude” of the State government against erring private intermediate educational institutions, the Akhil Bharat Vidyarthi Parishad gave call for bandh of all intermediate colleges in the State on Tuesday.

ABVP State secretary Praveen Reddy alleged that as the State government was not able to control the nefarious activities of the corporate intermediate colleges, the students would hold protests against the soft attitude of the State government by observing the bandh. The organisation also held a protest in front of Sri Chaitnaya Junior college at Narayanguda here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the activists alleged that the private corporate colleges were collecting huge amounts of fee from the parents of the Intermediate students due to lack of supervision from the State government. Alleging that Sri Chaitanya and Narayana educational groups were operating hundreds of illegal junior colleges in the name of one official college, they demanded that the State government regulate the two educational groups. They also demanded that the State government take stringent action against all the junior colleges, which were violating rules besides demanding that the State government cancel recognition of those colleges, which are widely publicising the ranks achieved by their students in an illegal manner.

The ABVP activists said the State government should introduce a fee regulatory law to regulate the fee in the private colleges. They also demanded that the State government order an inquiry with a sitting judge of the State High Court over the suicides of the Intermediate students in Telangana. The authorities of the Board of Intermediate issued orders to all the private intermediate colleges to not deny the issuance of certificates to the students by citing the non-payment of fee following an attempt to commit suicide incident at a branch of Narayana junior college of Amberpet in the city. The authorities have made it clear that the colleges should hand over the certificates to the students, who have completed their course. They also asked the students to lodge their complaints with DEOs or Intermediate Board officials if any college denied them their certificates.