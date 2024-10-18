Telangana ACB arrest civil supplies officer for bribery

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a section officer at the consumer affairs office of the food and civil supplies department on Friday, October 18 for bribery.

The arrested section officer has been identified as Vikram Alexander, who was informed to the Telangana ACB of demanding a bribe of Rs 15,000 and the officials caught him while accepting the bribe amount.

According to the ACB officials, the arrested officer was demanding the bribe amount for “processing the pensionary benefits file”.

Telangana sees a surge in corruption cases

The state has been witnessing increased instances of corruption from the side of government officials, according to the Telangana ACB’s former commissioner, CV Anand IPS. From January to August 2024, there were 145 bribery and corruption cases registered in the state, compared to 100 cases in the past four years combined.

The increase in the cases registered is also attributed to an increased number of complaints reported by the citizens.

“The influx of complaints reported to the ACB this year can be attributed to the faith citizens have in the department,” he added.