Telangana ACB arrests executive officer of temple for accepting bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials in Telangana arrested the Executive Officer of Sri Musalamma Jathara Temple after catching him red-handed while accepting a bribe in Gunjedu village of Warangal district on Sunday, August 18.

The accused has been identified as Bogoju Bikshama Chary who allegedly received Rs 20,000 from Nallapu Sambaiah, a local businessman.

According to reports, Sambaiah, who runs a kirana and cool drink shop on the temple premises, reported the harassment and bribery demand to the ACB. The accused had allegedly threatened to interfere with Sambaiah’s business unless the bribe was paid.

Upon receiving the information, the ACB set up a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe. Chemical tests on the right-hand fingers of the accused and the contact surface of the cash counter drawer where the bribe was kept, tested positive for chemical traces.