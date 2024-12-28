Telangana ACB arrests govt officer for demanding Rs 50k bribe

The arrested official has been working as the deputy surveyor at Dammannapet Mandal in Kothagudem district.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Published: 28th December 2024 8:39 pm IST
Telangana ACB nabs official in bribery
Merugu Rathnam

Hyderabad: Telangana anti-corruption bureau (ACB), on Saturday, December 28, arrested a government officer in Bhadradri Kothagudem district for demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 for doing official work.

The arrested official, identified as Merugu Rathnam, has been working as the deputy surveyor at Dammannapet Mandal in Kothagudem.

According to the ACB, the government officer was caught taking the bribe money for conducting a land survey and submitting an official survey report at the property owned by the complainant’s sister.

The officials confirmed Merugu Rathnam was taking bribes with the chemical test for bribing as his left hand turned positive for touching the bribe money.

On December 9, a senior accountant of the district treasury office in Khammam was caught demanding Rs 40,000 as a bribe for performing official duties.

ACB officials arrested Katta Nagesh who demanded the bribe money to process the revised pay scale, including pay fixation, service pension, gratuity, enhanced family pension, normal family pension bills and commutation totalling Rs 3,92,960.

The work concerned a dead person who was a relative of the complainant.

Citizens can report incidents of bribery by calling at the hotline 1064.

Tags
